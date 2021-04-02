Bangladesh plays a match after 15 years sans fantastic five

After Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh played the ultimate match of their New Zealand tour without their T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who missed Thursday's game due to thigh injury.

This is for the first time after 2006, when Bangladesh played a match without any of their fantastic five- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah.

Legendary cricketer and the most successful captain in the country's cricket history Mashrafe retired from T20i format in 2017 while Shakib withdrew his name to stay beside his expectant wife. Tamim hops after ODI series for personal business and Mushfiq missed the 20-over games for shoulder injury.

Liton Das captained Bangladesh on Thursday in absence of Mahmudullah and lost the rain sporadic match by 65 runs.







