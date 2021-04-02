Video
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:32 AM
Home Back Page

Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh will bar passengers from all European nations, except the UK, effective from April 3, as virus cases and deaths surge.
The ban will also apply to 12 other countries: Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Peru, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey and Uruguay, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh said in a notice, dated Mar 31.
The notice will remain in force until Apr 18.
Airlines flying to Bangladesh from those countries are allowed to carry only transit passengers, according to CAAB.
Irrespective of the COVID-19 vaccination, all incoming passengers must mandatorily possess and show 'PCR-based COVID-19 negative certificates' at airports. The PCR test has to be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time, according to the notice. On arrival in Bangladesh, the passengers must complete a mandatory four-day institutional quarantine at government facilities or a government-approved hotel at passengers' expense.
    -bdnews24.com



