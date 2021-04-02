Sreda, BGMEA to work together to raise awareness

Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have agreed to work together in raising awareness about renewable energy in the garment sector.

In line with the idea, Sreda and BGMEA on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understating (MOU) to install rooftop solar power in order to transform them into green industries utilising the central bank's green funding and also investment from banking sector.

Sreda secretary Niaz Rahman and BGMEA Secretary Abdur Razzak signed the MOU on behalf of their respective sides while Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral resources Nasrul Hamid, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Sreda chairman Mohammad Alauddin and BGMEA president Rubana Huq addressed the function.





