Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Renewable Energy in RMG sector

Sreda, BGMEA to work together to raise awareness

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Special Correspondent

Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have agreed to work together in raising awareness about renewable energy in the garment sector.
In line with the idea, Sreda and BGMEA on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understating (MOU) to install rooftop solar power in order to transform them into green industries utilising the central bank's green funding and also investment from banking sector.
Sreda secretary Niaz Rahman and BGMEA Secretary Abdur Razzak signed the MOU on behalf of their respective sides while Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral resources Nasrul Hamid, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Sreda chairman Mohammad Alauddin and BGMEA president Rubana Huq addressed the function.  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK
Hundreds of motorcyclists blocked roads and demonstrated
Sreda, BGMEA to work together to raise awareness
Rizvi shifted to ICU
UN envoy warns of ‘imminent bloodbath’ in Myanmar
Make BIMSTEC result oriented forum, BD to member states
13 indicted in Badda woman lynching case
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games virtually


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft