

Rizvi shifted to ICU

Rizvi's oxygen level has dropped below 70, causing breathing problems l, said BNP Health Affairs Secretary Rafiqul Islam. Besides, he said the BNP senior joint secretary general is also suffering from fever and cough. "He (Rizvi) was taken to the ICU of the hospital around 2:30 pm."

On March 18, Rizvi was admitted to the Square Hospitals with high fever and cough caused by the coronavirus infections. He tested positive for the virus on March 17. -UNB









