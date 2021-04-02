UN envoy warns of ‘imminent bloodbath’ in Myanmar

YANGON, Apr 1: Myanmar activists burned copies of a military-framed constitution on Thursday two months after the junta seized power, as a UN special envoy warned of the risk of a bloodbath because of an intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election.

Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained. The junta has accused her of several minor crimes including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols but a domestic media outlet reported on Wednesday she could be charged with treason, which can be punishable by death.

But one of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, said no new charges were announced at a hearing in her case on Thursday. Her lawyers have said the charges she faces were trumped up.

The U.N. envoy's warning of a bloodbath follows relentless action by the security forces against anti-military protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in frontier regions.

At least 538 civilians have been killed in the protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). There were media reports of two more deaths on Thursday as protesters were back on the streets in several places. -REUTERS







