Make BIMSTEC result oriented forum, BD to member states

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday urged the member countries to work simultaneously on a faster pace in all priority sectors to bring synergy in areas of cooperation to make BIMSTEC a result oriented regional forum.

He was addressing the 17th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting virtually held on Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Foreign Ministers and senior officials of all the seven BIMSTEC Member States joined the meeting. Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen accompanied the Foreign Minister in the meeting.

In the forum, Foreign Minister stated that BIMSTEC is a member driven organization. Members organize the meetings and events to build consensus on cooperation and undertake programme of action in various sectors. We need to work simultaneously on a faster pace in all priority sectors to bring synergy in our cooperation to make BIMSTEC a result oriented regional forum.

"Enhanced trade and investment in this region will facilitate income and employment generation and seamless multi-modal connectivity is a precondition for trade and investment promotion and people to people contact are the key areas to discuss," the Foreign Minister said.

We need the legal documents to be ready for signature at the earliest. Hosting the meeting regularly and concurrences and participation of Member States in those meetings are very much crucial in this regard, the Foreign Minister added.

"Bangabandhu's able daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's decision to join BIMSTEC as its founding member in 1997 bears the testimony of our commitment to regional cooperation. It is manifested in hosting the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka. As the host country Bangladesh is committed to extend all possible support to strengthen its Secretariat," Momen said. The meeting approved/endorsed several BIMSTEC Agreements, Conventions, MoUs and other important documents/instruments envisaged to be signed/adopted at the Fifth BIMSTEC Summit.

The meeting approved and recommended the finalized draft text of the BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, the finalized draft text of the Memorandum of Association on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka and the draft text of the MoU on Mutual Cooperation between Diplomatic Academies/Training Institutions of BIMSTEC Member States for signature during the Fifth BIMSTEC Summit.





