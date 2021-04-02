13 indicted in Badda woman lynching case

Video
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:31 AM
Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

A Sessions Court in Dhaka   on Thursday framed charges against 13 accused in a case filed over killing of Taslima Begum Renu  in North Badda area in the capital in 2019.
On July 20 in 2019 , 40-year old Taslima, a single mother of four-and-a-half-year-old Tuba and Ta-seen al Mahir, a fifth-grader, had gone to Badda Uttar-Purba Primary School to inquire about admission in hopes of getting Tuba enrolled . Later   a mob beat her brutally to death in front of the school gate, suspecting her to be a child kidnapper. After framing charges, Judge Fatima Imrose Khonika of 6th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court   fixed July 1 to begin trial.
The accused that will face trial are Ibrahim alias Hridoy Mollah, Riya Begum Moyna, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamal Hossain, Md Shahin, Bacchu Miah, Md Bappy, Murad Miah, Sohel Rana, Asadul Islam Billal Mollah, Md Raju and Mohin Uddin. Inspector Abdul Haque of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted   a charge sheet against 15 on September 20 in 2020.  Out of the 15, two underage accused will be tried in juvenile court. Of the 15 charge-sheeted accused, three of the arrestees have made confessional statements.
Videos taken on mobile phones and CCTV, which later went viral, showed some young people kicking, striking, and trampling Taslima amid a gathering of several hundred people, most of whom were just silent spectators.


