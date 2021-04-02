PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games virtually



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurating Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Thursday. Bangladesh Olympic Association organised the ninth edition of the games to celebrate the golden jubilee of independece and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo : pid

Prime Minister urged all the organisers, officials and athletes to be cautious about 'health security'. She said that the number of Covid-19 cases was increasing and that all should take that seriously.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is arranging the ninth edition of the games from the 1st to 10th April with a view to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country and commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

For the inauguration programme, the arena was opened to all from 3:00pm. But the presence of spectators was not mentionable. The programme proceeded with a recitation from the Holy Quran at 5:30pm. Following a break for the Maghrib prayer, the programme resumed with the tune of national anthem at 6:50pm. In the meantime, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina connected to the arena through a virtual platform from Ganabhaban.

An audio-visual presentation on the country's achievements in different sporting disciplines were presented afterwards.

At 6:57pm, the athletes of different divisions and teams entered the ground one by one. Athletes from Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions and Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Jail Police and Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP).

Country's famed archer Ruman Shana and renowned organiser Quamrun Nahar Hiru administered oath to the athletes at 6:52pm.

Later, BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza delivered the opening speech and the president of BOA and Chief of Army Staff (CAS) General Aziz Ahmed, SBP (BAR), BSP, BGBM, PBGM, BGBMS, psc, G delivered the welcome speech. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP thanked Prime Minister for patronising the games.

After the Prime Minister inaugurated the games, prominent golfer Siddikur Rahman and 2016 SA Games double gold medallist swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila jointly ignited the torch placed at Bangabandhu National Stadium at 7:50pm.

The later part of the inauguration programme continued with a colourful stage show, mascot parade, audio visual presentations, fireworks, pyrotechnics and laser shows.





