

BD Finance approves 12pc dividend

Iqbal U Ahmed,Vice Chairman of BD Finance presided over the meeting.

The company's Consolidated Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk. 1.80 in 2020 as against Tk. 1.12 in 2019. Net Profit after Tax increased by 65% where Operating Expenses decreased by 11.45%. NPL reduced to 3.22% from 4.84% in 2019. The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share stood at Tk. 17.86 as against Tk. 16.37 in 2019. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company increased to 18.72% as against 17.57% in 2019.

The meeting was attended among others by Director Md. Asaduzzaman Khan, Director Golam Hafiz Ahmed, Director Shahnaz Rashid, Director Geasuddin Ahmed, Director Yousuf Aman, Director Imtiyaj Yousuf, Director Ihtiaz Yousuf, Director Md. Rokonuzzaman, FCA, Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid and CFO of the company Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan. Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naim ACS conducted the Meeting.

A large number of shareholders also attended the meeting on virtual platform.







