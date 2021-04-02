Video
India govt sticks to 4pc inflation goal for RBI

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

NEW DELHI, April 1: The government has opted to keep the inflation target under the monetary policy framework unchanged at 4 per cent for the next five years, indicating stability in the regime.
"Inflation target for April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 under the RBI Act 1924 has been kept at the same level as it was for the previous five years.
There is no change," economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj told reporters.
The framework allows RBI to target inflation in the band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.
This is only the second time that the target has been set since the monetary policy framework was put in place five years ago, amid
suggestions from several economists to revisit the target and link it to core inflation (excluding food and fuel), instead of retail inflation which has been the benchmark.
The central bank was keen on keeping retail inflation as the target. "It has to be consumer price inflation. It's the pattern world over. Inflation management is very important for the common man, especially the poor. A reasonable level of inflation is good for the economy. A stable inflation framework and a stable inflation outlook and anchoring of inflationary expectations help in attracting investment… inflation over 6 per cent can be negative for growth," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had told TOI earlier.
While the RBI has largely been able to manage inflation within the prescribed band, it had missed the target for three consecutive quarters, something that requires an explanation. But central bank officials have argued that inflation data for the lockdown period is inaccurate.
According to economists, the decision to retain the inflation target sends out the right message as the central bank is seen to be diligent in maintaining inflation targets for most of the five-year period that the framework has been in place. However, being firm on inflation might send mixed signals to the bond market. "If bond markets feel that inflation pressures are building up due to rising commodity prices they might turn bearish on bonds which will put pressure on bond prices," said a dealer.    -TNN


