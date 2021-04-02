Video
Zhejiang online auto export trade fair concludes today

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, April 1: A five-day-long online virtual exhibition for Chinese suppliers and Bangladesh auto related businessmen, organized by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, China, will today (Friday)
The online fair on auto parts, began on March 29 last giving a wide scope for Bangladeshi importers who are looking to get innovative products from the key Chinese suppliers
During the online fair, around 180 rounds trade negotiation took place involving 5 million worth of trade. Local Bangladeshi exhibition organizer ECO Expo assisted the Chinese organisers to hold the online fair.
Through the online fair, a platform has been created to strengthen business ties between Bangladesh and China at a time when the businesses have been hit by the raging coronavirus pandemic that has restricted all sort of travel and transportation.
There are nearly 100 Zhejiang auto parts enterprises like Master Parts Supply (Zhejiang) Co, Ltd, Zhejiang GEREP automotive MFD, Xiandeng Hi-Tech Electric Co., Ltd and other production and export enterprises and professional auto parts procurement enterprises from Bangladesh have been participating in the online exhibition.
The products showcased in the fair include Parts and Components, Electronics and Connectivity, Accessories and Customising, Diagnostics and Maintenance, Alternative Drive Systems and Fuels, Wheels, etc are exactly what the Bangladesh buyers want. It covers the full range of auto parts products.
Zhejiang enterprises have basically provided the relevant qualifications and certification.
During the fair Zhejiang enterprises have communicated with Bangladeshi buyers one to one to display auto parts products.





