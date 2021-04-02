

MBL donates Tk 9.5 lakh to Feni Diabetes Hospital

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank joined the program virtually and spoke as the chief guest.

Mahfuzul Karim, Zonal Head of MBL Cumilla-Noakhali Zone handed over the cheque to Abdul Motaleb, Vice President of Feni Diabetic Samity at a ceremony arranged in the hospital premises.

Md. Shahadat Hossain, Head of Feni Branch, HOBs of MBL Dagonbhuiyan, Chhagalnaiya, Koraish Munshi, Munshirhat and Rajnagar branch, Shusen Chandra Shil, General Secretary of Feni Diabetic Samity, Osman Harun Mahmud, Vice President of Feni Diabetic Samity along with other officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.





Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated Tk.9.50 lakh to Feni Diabetes Hospital for purchasing a Dialysis Machine recently, says a press release.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank joined the program virtually and spoke as the chief guest.Mahfuzul Karim, Zonal Head of MBL Cumilla-Noakhali Zone handed over the cheque to Abdul Motaleb, Vice President of Feni Diabetic Samity at a ceremony arranged in the hospital premises.Md. Shahadat Hossain, Head of Feni Branch, HOBs of MBL Dagonbhuiyan, Chhagalnaiya, Koraish Munshi, Munshirhat and Rajnagar branch, Shusen Chandra Shil, General Secretary of Feni Diabetic Samity, Osman Harun Mahmud, Vice President of Feni Diabetic Samity along with other officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.