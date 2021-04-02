IFIC Bank changes name, gives 5pc bonus share

The Board of Directors of IFIC Bank has decided to rename the bank and it also decided to pay 5 per cent bonus share dividend to the shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) said this on Thursday based on information provided by the bank's authorities.

According to the major bourse the bank will be renamed as International Finance Investment and Commercial Bank Limited instead of existing International Finance Investment and Commerce Bank Limited.

The name will be changed after approval from shareholders and regulators. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on May 27.

Meanwhile, the date of the annual general meeting has been fixed for May 28 for the approval of the shareholders regarding the decision taken by the board of directors of the company regarding the dividend. The record date has been set for April 25.

For the year ended, the company posted a profit of Tk0.70 per share (EPS) and assets of Tk17.18 per share (NAVPS).

As per DSE rule there was no circuit breakers in the company's share price on Thursday due to the dividend announcement. That means the share price can rise as much as you want. However, the share price will not fall below the limit set by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).





