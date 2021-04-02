Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFIC Bank changes name, gives 5pc bonus share

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Correspondent

The Board of Directors of IFIC Bank has decided to rename the bank and it also decided to pay 5 per cent bonus share dividend to the shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) said this on Thursday based on information provided by the bank's authorities.
According to the major bourse the bank will be renamed as International Finance Investment and Commercial Bank Limited instead of existing International Finance Investment and Commerce Bank Limited.
The name will be changed after approval from shareholders and regulators. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on May 27.
Meanwhile, the date of the annual general meeting has been fixed for May 28 for the approval of the shareholders regarding the decision taken by the board of directors of the company regarding the dividend. The record date has been set for April 25.
For the year ended, the company posted a profit of Tk0.70 per share (EPS) and assets of Tk17.18 per share (NAVPS).
As per DSE rule there was no circuit breakers in the company's share price on Thursday due to the dividend announcement. That means the share price can rise as much as you want. However, the share price will not fall below the limit set by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea unveils $7.5m to boost youth entrepreneurship in BD
Emirates to expand US network, resume Orlando flights
China's top three airlines lose billions to pandemic
India to fine passengers without mask at airports
BD Finance approves 12pc dividend
India govt sticks to 4pc inflation goal for RBI
Zhejiang online auto export trade fair concludes today
MBL donates Tk 9.5 lakh to Feni Diabetes Hospital


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft