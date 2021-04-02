Walton launches large screen Tab Walpad 10P

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton launched a new large screened tablet PC named 'Walpad 10P'.

The attractively designed Tab features high resolution display, powerful RAM-ROM and battery which will make users get various benefits of smartphone and laptop at the same time, says a press release.

Priced at BDT 17, 900 only, the multitasking device 'Walpad 10P' can be purchased from all Walton Plazas, distributor showrooms, IT dealers and mobile dealer showrooms across the country. Customers will get 1 year service warranty on the black color Tab.

'Walpad 10P' enriched with various features and will add a new dimension to modern life. This tab has a 10.5 inch full HD IPS display with 1920x1200 pixel resolutions. The capacitive 10 point touch screen device will allow users to get a better experience while enjoying the necessary work as well as entertainment. Online browsing, reading books, playing games, watching movies and other activities will be easy and enjoyable on the tab.

Run on Android 10 operating system, the Tab is powered by 2 GHz Helio P60 12 nanometer octacore processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and ARM Mali-G720 graphics. The internal memory of the Tab is 128 GB which can be extended up to 256 GB via external card.

It has a 8-megapixel autofocus camera on the back with another 5 megapixel camera on the front. The rear camera can capture full HD and the front camera HD quality videos.

The new Tab has a 7000mAh Li-polymer battery with Type-C charging facility so that the battery can be charged easily within a short time. The tab has dual hybrid SIM slots for high-speed 4G internet access and calls. Multimedia features include full HD quality video viewing and FM radio with camcorders and recordings. Connectivity features include 2.4 and 5 GHz dual band Wi-Fi, bluetooth 4.2, LAN hotspot, OTA, OTG, GPS navigation, G-sensor, light sensor, proximity, etc. The thickness of the new Walpad is only 8.3 mm while its height is 258.3 mm and width 159.4 mm. The Tab with battery weighs only 510 grams.



