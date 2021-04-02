Video
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:30 AM
Home Business

IBFB, BEI for protection of migrants' human rights

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

IBFB, BEI for protection of migrants' human rights

IBFB, BEI for protection of migrants' human rights

Speakers at a webinar, focused on environmental hazards of large scale projects like Rampal Power Station and Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the breach of basic human rights of Bangladeshi migrant workers in various countries of the world.
They were speaking at a recent International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) and Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) have jointly organized a webinar titled: "UN Draft Resolution on Business and Human Rights."
IBFB President and Energypac Power Generation Ltd Managing Director and CEO Humayun Rashid  was the Chairperson of the seminar.
Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA), presented the keynote paper at the webinar.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh; Mohammad Golam Sarwar, Assistant Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka and M.S. Siddiqui, Legal Economist and Vice President, International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) spoke as Designated Discussants at the webinar. Ambassador M Humayun Kabir, President, BEI, delivered the welcome remarks, and Farooq Sobhan, Distinguished Fellow, BEI, was the Moderator of the webinar.
The core discussion of the webinar highlighted the draft UN resolution on the grounds of business and human rights. Every business has some impact on humankind and its surroundings in either active or passive forms.
Therefore, the necessity of ensuring strict monitoring of safeguarding human rights and protecting the environmental balance for every business operation is immaculate.
Many developing countries previously strived to come to terms with the developed countries for having a specific code of conduct in regards to avoid the aforesaid crisis.
But no fruitful outcome has yet been seen that might bring a positive transition for an equilibrium of business interests and human interests.
Participants in the webinar brought attention to the many foreign companies working in multiple mega-projects and demanded a healthy protocol for all to be safe and sound while progressing towards a better infrastructural condition.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua commented, "International instruments of large-scale constructions should not be allowed to be utilized directly in Bangladesh before it is filtered through a domestic law giving proper approval." Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan emphasized the deteriorating condition of the environment, saying - "The same companies would not be able to work in the same manners in China and Japan, the way they are doing it in Bangladesh. Such disorderly practices must be addressed immediately."


