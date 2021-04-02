Vivo brings Gimbal equipped smartphone

Leading global smartphone brand vivo has recently released the Gimbal equipped phone "vivo X60 Pro" for the Bangladesh market.

Professional photographers use Gimbal stabilizers to capture steady and perfect photographs. vivo X60 Pro is the first vivo's smartphone in the world to use this technology, says a press release.

The X60 Pro is also the first smartphone from vivo's X series line up that the company is releasing in Bangladesh which will be also the first 5G smartphone by vivo in the country's market.

Other than the Gimbal Stabilization the X60 Pro features camera fitted with 7P lenses made by German optical system manufacturer Carl ZEISS. Carl ZEISS is renowned for being the top choice for film making cameras. Because of this collaboration the X60 Pro is especially capable of high-quality cinematography through the 3 cameras on the back.

The 5G enabled smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, along with 7 nanometer chipset and Adreno 650 GPU. With a 120 Hertz refresh rate and 240 Hertz touch response rate, the phone is made for extreme fast use.

It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, but also equipped with expandable extended RAM of 3GB; which can be added from ROM if users wants to. A 3D curved display is built on a satin finished AG glass for the X60 Pro, making the phone averse to scratches and fingerprints. The phone comes in blue and black finishes and features a 6.56 inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display.

The X60 Pro has 33W flash charging and houses a 4,200 mAh battery, enabling it to charge fast but not overheat. Documentary photographer Bashir Ahmed Sujan and social documentary and art photographer Hasan Saifuddin Chandan were present at the launching event held for vivo X60 Pro.

The retail price for vivo X60 Pro will be Tk 69,990 for consumers in Bangladesh; and its pre-book time will be from 01-April to 05-April 2021.









