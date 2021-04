Pharmatek Chemicals Ltd. Chairman Nazmul Hasan, MP







Pharmatek Chemicals Ltd. Chairman Nazmul Hasan, MP and Hudson Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Managing Director SM Shafiuzzaman have been re-elected President and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI), respectively, for the period 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The election was held on Wednesday at the Association's 50th Annual General Meeting of the association.