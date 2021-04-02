Fossil fuel stocks lost $120b in decade: Analysis

PARIS, April 1: Share offerings in fossil fuel producing and related companies lost $123 billion in the last decade, underperforming a baseline world equities index by 52 per cent, according to analysis released Wednesday.

The trend was in stark contrast to gains made in renewable energy initial public offerings (IPOs), according to the analysis by industry think tank Carbon Tracker, which lays bare the yawning losses faced by investors in high-carbon energy.

Issuance of fossil fuel offerings fell by 85 per cent from $70 billion to $10 billion in the period analysed from 2012-2020.

This contrasted with a record $11 billion in renewable public equity offerings, it found.

In all, investors bought almost $640 billion of equity issued by fossil fuel producers, utilities, pipelines and service providers -- a drop of 20 per cent in value despite nearly a decade of bullish equities, the analysis showed.

Mark Campanale, founder and executive director of Carbon Tracker, said that investors were mistaken in thinking that the historic low oil prices witnessed at the height of the pandemic last year were an aberration.

"They're thinking that actually fossil fuel stocks have gotten bombed out, that the bottom is purely cyclical and there's going to be a recovery post Covid, that there's going to be a huge bounce," he told AFP.

"Whereas in fact there's this fundamental structural change taking place in the energy system from high carbon to low carbon and it's being driven by technology."

The analysis looked at stock market fortunes of fossil fuel companies and compared them against renewable companies and against the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) as a benchmark. -AFP







