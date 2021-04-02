Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fossil fuel stocks lost $120b in decade: Analysis

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

PARIS, April 1: Share offerings in fossil fuel producing and related companies lost $123 billion in the last decade, underperforming a baseline world equities index by 52 per cent, according to analysis released Wednesday.
The trend was in stark contrast to gains made in renewable energy initial public offerings (IPOs), according to the analysis by industry think tank Carbon Tracker, which lays bare the yawning losses faced by investors in high-carbon energy.
Issuance of fossil fuel offerings fell by 85 per cent from $70 billion to $10 billion in the period analysed from 2012-2020.
This contrasted with a record $11 billion in renewable public equity offerings, it found.
In all, investors bought almost $640 billion of equity issued by fossil fuel producers, utilities, pipelines and service providers -- a drop of 20 per cent in value despite nearly a decade of bullish equities, the analysis showed.
Mark Campanale, founder and executive director of Carbon Tracker, said that investors were mistaken in thinking that the historic low oil prices witnessed at the height of the pandemic last year were an aberration.
"They're thinking that actually fossil fuel stocks have gotten bombed out, that the bottom is purely cyclical and there's going to be a recovery post Covid, that there's going to be a huge bounce," he told AFP.
"Whereas in fact there's this fundamental structural change taking place in the energy system from high carbon to low carbon and it's being driven by technology."
The analysis looked at stock market fortunes of fossil fuel companies and compared them against renewable companies and against the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) as a benchmark.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea unveils $7.5m to boost youth entrepreneurship in BD
Emirates to expand US network, resume Orlando flights
China's top three airlines lose billions to pandemic
India to fine passengers without mask at airports
BD Finance approves 12pc dividend
India govt sticks to 4pc inflation goal for RBI
Zhejiang online auto export trade fair concludes today
MBL donates Tk 9.5 lakh to Feni Diabetes Hospital


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft