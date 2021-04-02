BEZA gets govt land to set up Noakhali EZ

With the approval of the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the Land Ministry has allotted 4,835.91 acres of 'khas' land in favour of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) for setting up Noakhali Economic Zone (EZ) at Companiganj upazila under Noakhali district.

District Administration of Noakhali has already sent a proposal to BEZA for setting up an economic zone near the Noakhali EZ at Subarnacharupazila under the district.

Talking to BSS, BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said there is immense potential to connect Noakhali and Subarnachar economic zones with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said this is a significant step towards planned industrialization in the country.

He said BEZA is endeavoring to establish economic zones in potential areas of the country with a view to encouraging rapid economic development through diversification of industries and augmentation of employment, production and export.

Chowdhury informed that the BEZA governing board has already approved the location and amount of land in 97 economic zones, of which 68 are public economic zones and 29 are private economic zones.

Out of the economic zones, he said, nine zones have already gone into production while the development of 28 zones is progressing fast.

He informed that 26 industries have gone into production while construction work of 35 industries is ongoing.

The economic zones have already created 39 thousand employment opportunities, he said.

BEZA chief added that BEZA has, so far, received investment proposals amounting to around US$27.07 billion from local and foreign business entities, thanks to various steps of the government to attract new investments.

The proposed investments may create over 10 lakh job opportunities in the country, he said.

Out of the total amount, he said, around $23.97 billion investment proposals have come for the government EZs while $3.1 billion for private EZs.

Of those, he informed, around $1.62 billion proposals have been come as foreign direct investment (FDI) from different companies of China, India, the UK, the USA, the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia and Germany.

World-famous companies like Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co Ltd, Honda Motors, Sumitomo Nippon, Asian Paints, Barger Paints, Adani Group, Wilmar, Siam Group, TIC Group, Unilever, Sakata Inch, Jiehong Medical Products (BD) Co Ltd, CCECC Bangladesh Limited, HAS Tech Limited, RamkyEnviro Services Private Limited Fortis Group, Lizard Sports BV, Inter-Asia Group Limited and Chain Harbour are the major foreign investors.

The local companies - Metro Spinning Limited, Maksons Spinning and Textiles, Samuda Food Products Limited, Uttara Motors Limited, Bangladesh Garment Manufactures and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Sayeman Beach Resort Limited, Maf Shoes Limited, Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), Runner Motors, Saif Powertec, Delta Pharma Limited and Asia Composite Mills Limited - are the major local investors.

Paban Chowdhury said BEZA has also introduced the One Stop Service (OSS) center for providing all necessary services to the investors of the country at a single window.

Now, he informed, BEZA is providing a total of 125 services under OSS centre. Out of the services, investors are now getting 48 services through online, he added. -BSS















