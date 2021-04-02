Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Krishi Bank disburses Tk13.45b loan among farmers in 6 districts

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, April 1: Bangladesh Krishi Bank Limited (BKBL) disbursed Tk 1,345 crore (13.45 billion)  loan among farmers, fishers, small businesses in six southern districts in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year (2020-21)
In addition to agricultural loan amounting to Tk 730 crore, BKBL disbursed another 80 core loan among SME (Small and medium-sized enterprises) and Agro-based industries in the six southern districts of the country in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year.
In addition the bank distributed further 445 crore loan among Covid - hit farmers and small entrepreneurs at 4.0 per cent interest rate under the government sponsored stimulus packages and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman birth centenary programme.
During the period the state-owned bank also distributed Tk 90 crore loan among farmers under fisheries and livestock sectors.
As the bank introduced online system of receiving application and transactions loan seekers are now able to set up direct link and perform transactions without any middlemen or agencies.
On the other side the bank trained up staff, employees and operators of some 85 data centres set up in 85 Union Parishad in Barishal district. As a result loan seekers are now able to apply for the agricultural loan at the data centre using their national identity and the documents of their lands and other properties.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea unveils $7.5m to boost youth entrepreneurship in BD
Emirates to expand US network, resume Orlando flights
China's top three airlines lose billions to pandemic
India to fine passengers without mask at airports
BD Finance approves 12pc dividend
India govt sticks to 4pc inflation goal for RBI
Zhejiang online auto export trade fair concludes today
MBL donates Tk 9.5 lakh to Feni Diabetes Hospital


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft