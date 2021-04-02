Krishi Bank disburses Tk13.45b loan among farmers in 6 districts

BARISHAL, April 1: Bangladesh Krishi Bank Limited (BKBL) disbursed Tk 1,345 crore (13.45 billion) loan among farmers, fishers, small businesses in six southern districts in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year (2020-21)

In addition to agricultural loan amounting to Tk 730 crore, BKBL disbursed another 80 core loan among SME (Small and medium-sized enterprises) and Agro-based industries in the six southern districts of the country in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year.

In addition the bank distributed further 445 crore loan among Covid - hit farmers and small entrepreneurs at 4.0 per cent interest rate under the government sponsored stimulus packages and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman birth centenary programme.

During the period the state-owned bank also distributed Tk 90 crore loan among farmers under fisheries and livestock sectors.

As the bank introduced online system of receiving application and transactions loan seekers are now able to set up direct link and perform transactions without any middlemen or agencies.

On the other side the bank trained up staff, employees and operators of some 85 data centres set up in 85 Union Parishad in Barishal district. As a result loan seekers are now able to apply for the agricultural loan at the data centre using their national identity and the documents of their lands and other properties.









