Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:29 AM
Indian firms get small contracts at Rooppur nuclear plant

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Indian companies Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Transrail Lighting Ltd are among those awarded contracts for the construction of power infrastructure related to the Rooppur nuclear power project in Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent visit to Dhaka to take take part in the 50-year celebrations of the nation's independence, with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina had green flagged the construction of five transmission lines at a cost of $ 442.11 million.
The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays, according to Indian news agencies.
 "These have been awarded to companies of good repute such as M/s L&T and M/s Transrail Lighting Ltd," a person familiar with the development said.
The Rooppur power plant is being constructed by Russia and Bangladesh, with India helping with "the infrastructure development for power evacuation facilities," the person cited above said.
The pact for the 1,200 MW Rooppur plant was signed between the two countries in November 2011. Currently, the construction of the main buildings and structures of both the power units is underway, as per a statement from Rosatom, the Russian company involved in the construction of the plant. It involves two VVER units, each with a capacity of 1200 MW.
For this, India had committed concessional financing of $1.016 billion under a third Line of Credit worth $4.5 billion extended to Bangladesh in 2017 during a visit by Hasina to New Delhi.
"Indian Lines of Credit create market opening for Indian companies. India is very well placed to provide such services since Russia is already building similar power plants for India at Koodamkulam," said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal. "A joint venture between Russia, Bangladesh and India reduces costs for Russia and Bangladesh and provides commercial opportunities for Indian companies in a strategic sector," he said.  


