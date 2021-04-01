Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021
Sports

Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win

Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win


The Tigers now want to end their New Zealand tour with a consolation victory in the third T20 after being swept 3-0 in the ODI series and losing the first two T20s.

Bangladesh's New Zealand tour started with the hope that the Tigers would register their maiden win in the island country against the hosts.

They have played 31 matches against the Kiwis in New Zealand, but are yet to win a game against them here.

The final T20 match of the series is slated to be played on April 1 in Auckland at 12pm (Bangladesh time).

Bangladesh top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar said, "We still believe that winning matches in New Zealand is still possible for us if we can play as a team and perform together."

"The bowlers did well in one match, the batsmen in the other – this is how we played against New Zealand. But we have to play as a team if we want to win here," Soumya told the media over a video message.

"We were good at fielding in the last game but failed to bowl well and continue the good momentum while chasing a tough total. We have to play well in all three departments of the game."

Bangladesh lost the first T20 of the series by 66 runs. They lost the next game by 28 runs in the DL method; Soumya hit a 50 but his effort went in vain as other batsmen failed to respond.

Before the T20 series, the Tigers faced the hosts in a three-match ODI series which they lost 3-0.

UNB/ALM

