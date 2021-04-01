Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:04 AM
13,931 Bangladeshis legally hold dual citizenships, passports

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The immigration department of the Special Branch of the police said that a total of 13,931 Bangladeshi nationals holding dual citizenship or foreign
passports.
The information was revealed in a report submitted by the immigration department to the attorney general office in line with a High Court bench order issued on December 21
last year.
The report likely to be placed today before the HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman.
In the report, the immigration officials have mentioned the present addresses of 13,931 Bangladeshi nationals at home and foreign countries.
Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Anna Khanam Koli, who received the report from immigration, denied to say details about the report.
Earlier, on December 21 last year, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohail directed the immigration department to submit a list of Bangladeshis holding dual
citizenship or foreign passports, who have purchased or built houses abroad by laundering money.
The HC bench came up with the order while hearing on a suo motu rule issued on November 22 last year, also asked for a list of those who travel to and from the country's three international airports in Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet.



13,931 Bangladeshis legally hold dual citizenships, passports
