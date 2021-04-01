Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021
Hefazat tried to taint golden jubilee: IGP

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday said Hefazat-e-Islam had attempted to stigmatize the golden jubilee of independence.
"Hefazat activists carried out violence all over Bangladesh on March 26, the golden jubilee of our independence," he told reporters while visiting
Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to see police personnel, who were seriously injured during Hefazat attacks in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria on March 26.
Benazir stayed bedside the wounded police personnel and enquired of their physical condition.
The IGP said the Hefazat attacked Baitul Mukarram Mosque first and they used innocent students of Hathazari Madrasa.
"Thousands of students attacked Hathazari Police Station. They attacked the circuit house there. Hefazat activists set fire to the land office there," he said.
Benazir said Hefazat activists captured an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was discharged his duty as a provisionary officer at Hathazari police station and brutally beaten him aimed at killing. "Similarly, a constable on duty was captured and taken away and a sub-inspector (SI) on duty in front of the circuit house was seriously injured," he added.
"It's not like names not mentioned [in the case statements] will not come up in the investigation. We don't want to do anything in haste that will result in controversy.
 Criticism starts to pour in even when we're just doing our job," he said while responding to why police excluded names of top Hefajat leaders and instigators from the cases.
"Cases have been filed against those who carried out the attacks. Names of instigators will come up during investigation," he said.
The police personnel undergoing treatment at CMH are Md Nurul Alam, inspector of police camp under Sadar Model Police Station of Brahmanbaria district, and Md Mehedi Hasan, SI of Hathazari Police Station.
The injured ASP Hussain Muhammad Farabi is currently undergoing treatment at Chattogram CMH.
Responding to a question, the IGP said such barbaric attacks were an attempt to tarnish the golden jubilee of independence.
As Hefajat began nationwide protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the demonstrations turned violent in Dhaka and some districts, including Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Kishoreganj and Narayanganj.


