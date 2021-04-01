CJ asks judges, lawyers not to wear coats, gowns

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain urged all judges, lawyers, court officials and staff members to follow the health guidelines strictly amid spike in Covid-19 infection.

The Chief Justice also asked them not to wear traditional black coats and gowns during court proceedings.

The Chief Justice commented it before starting the court proceedings of the Appellate Division virtually

on Wednesday.

The infection is rising as the health guidelines are not being followed properly. Everybody should wear masks and follow the health guidelines strictly during court proceedings to prevent the pandemic, he said.

On Tuesday night, the SC administration issued a notice saying that the judges and lawyers concerned to wear white shirts and sarees and neck bands during court proceedings.

The notice was issued by its Registrar Badrul Alam Bhuiyan.

Before issuing the notice, the Chief Justice discussed the matter with the senior judges of the apex court.

The judges and lawyers would wear a white shirt, white saree or salwar kamij with white neckband or black necktie amid this changed situation.

It is not necessary for them to wear black coat or gown. This direction would come into effect immediately in the Supreme Court and lower courts across the country, said the notice.







