TCB starts selling Ramadan items from today

Aiming to keep the essential commodities price stable in the kitchen markets for the holy month of Ramadan, the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is going to begin open market sales of commodities at subsidised prices across the country today (Thursday).

The TCB will sell products for six days through 500 mobile trucks including 100 points in Dhaka and 20 points in Chattogram districts.

From TCB's sales centres, a buyer will be able to buy maximum 4kg sugar, 2kg lentil and 5 litres of soybean oil.

"The TCB will be selling sugar, lentil, soybean oil, onion, grams and dates on 500 trucks across the country, including Dhaka, on the occasion of Ramadan from from Thursday," said a press release signed by its spokesperson Md Humayun Kabir.

Under the programme, the TCB will sell sugar and lentil for Tk 55 per kg while soybean oil for Tk 100 per litre.

TCB will sell dates and grams at Tk 80 pe kg and Tk 55 per kg respectively. Onion will be sold at Tk 20 per kg also, he also said.

Earlier, the TCB also sold soybean oil, sugar, onion and lentil on the occasion of the Mujib Year.

This year, Ramadan is likely to begin on April 12 in Bangladesh, subject to the sighting of the moon.

The city's possible selling spots are Secretariat gate, Jatrabari bazaar, Ittefaq intersection, Shantinagar bazaar, Shajahanpur bazaar, Khamarbari Farmgate, Mirpur-14 Kochukhet, Mirpur-1 Mazar Road, Shyamoly intersection or NAM garden, Uttara Abdullahpur, Viqarunnesa gate no-10/Eastern Housing gate, Begunbari, Motijheel govt colony, Bhasantek bazaar, Madya Badda, Palasy/ Chapra mosque, Jigatola/Dhanmondi govt colony, Rampura bazaar, Mathertek/Nandipara/krishibank, Adabar/Monsurabat, Bangla College, Shah Shaheb Math Azimpur Bottala, Ashkona Haji Camp, Basabo bazaar, Azampur, DC office, Satarkul, Bangladesh Bank, Mirpur-2/Mirpur-12, Matuail/Siddirganj, ECB/Kalshi, Gabtoli/Technical, Kaptan Bazar, Soarighat/Nobabganj section, Banosree bazaar, Kalmilata bazaar, Kawran bazaar, Dilkusha, Meradia bazaar, Nippon Bottala, Khilgaon Taltoala, Mugda, New Market, Tongi bazaar, Sanir Akhra, Bosila, Kamrangirchar Loharpool, Sarulia bazaar, Gangi bazaar, 60-feet Bhanga Masjid, Gupibagh Khokon community center, Gulshan Bhatara bazaar, Savar bazaar, Ananda cinema hall, Mouchak fortune market, Hatirpool bazaar, Malibagh bazaar, Uttar Badda bazaar and Khilkhet bazaar. Besides, the TCB will also be operated in all district headquarters and upazilas through the dealers.









