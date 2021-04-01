Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Home Front Page

Corona Pandemic

Govt decision mounts people’s sufferings

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Hedayet Ullah Khan

The government decisions to curb coronavirus infection have mounted sufferings of common people.
The government has asked all offices - both public and private sectors - to allow 50 percent of their employees to avoid gatherings to tackle Covid-19 infections amid the second web of the deadly virus.
But the offices are yet to follow the government guidelines and employees are forced to attend offices.
Meanwhile, the decision to reduce 50 percent passengers and 60 percent rise in bus fare from Wednesday for two weeks mounted sufferings of passengers.
Because of such      decisions city dwellers are suffering from shortage of transport badly.
The government also imposed ban on motorcycle ridesharing services for the next two weeks. It also increased people's sufferings especially for the office goers.
Visiting different parts of the city on Wednesday it was found that a huge number of people were not able to board public transports to reach their offices or desired destinations because of limited number of buses and reduced seat capacity.
Consequently, in protest commuters blocked the airport road at Nikunja in the capital at around 11:00am.
In the morning, there were crowds of waiting passengers at various bus stops and intersections in the capital's Jatrabari, Khilgaon, Bishwa Road, Rampura.
Most of the bus seats were full. Helpers closed the doors after the buses were full. They reportedly took 60 percent extra fares and 100 percent extra fares for short distances.
Due to shortage of buses passengers and commuters were forced to hire CNG-run auto-rickshaws and rickshaws at exorbitant cost.
Those who didn't afford to hire CNG-run auto-rickshaws and rickshaws they were seen walking towards their destinations.
Najmun Nahar, an official of a private company, could not get on a bus to reach Motijheel even after standing for an hour in the morning.
She had to take a rickshaw from Badda to Motijheel at a higher fare.
She told the Daily Observer, "Lots of people were standing at the bus stops. Failing to get on buses some of them shared rickshaws and auto-rickshaws. It is impossible to come and go every day with almost double the rickshaw fare."
In some places of the city it was found that the city bus services were violating the government order on health issues.
Public transport workers were asked not to carry passengers without face masks. But, a huge number of people without wearing face masks were seen to travel in public transports.
Shohel Khan, a supervisor of Rajanigandha Paribahan, said, "We ask all to wear face masks before boarding a bus. But, if someone gets into the bus without wearing a mask, we can't disembark them."
Regarding extra passengers, Midline Paribahan Supervisor Billal Hossain said, "We are trying to maintain health guidelines, but it becomes a problem during office hours and at office break."
"Besides, sometimes passengers force themselves into the buses ignoring the seat capacity despite reminders from our staff," he added.
Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, said, "The directive to take passengers half of the capacity of the public transport without lockdown or general holiday across the country is unrealistic and short-sighted."
"In this way, only the decision to collect extra fare will be maintained. Passengers will also have to pay extra fare and travel as extra passengers like bats," he added.
In order to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, a 60 percent hike in bus fare and all the public transport would run with 50 percent less passengers than capacity, was effected from yesterday.
A special committee formed to set public transport fare on Monday proposed a 60 percent hike in bus fare, hours after the government directed all public transport to operate at 50 percent of their capacity and maintain health safety guidelines.


