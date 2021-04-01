Govt offices to ensure only 50pc attendance

The government is likely to ensure only 50 percent attendances in the government office strictly from next week following the instruction of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) amid recent surge in coronavirus infection in the

country.

Following the 18-point instruction given on Monday, most government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices, departments and other entities under the ministries and divisions have already started implementing the decision.

According to Public Administration Ministry, almost 50 to 70 percent offices have already implemented the decision to prevent transmission of the deadly virus.

Most of the offices haven't yet finalized duty roaster. It would take a day more to finalize roaster and implement the decision.

The officials claimed that the offices will ensure presence of most important officials and employees excluding the elderly people above 55 years, pregnant and sick people in the offices.

While talking to media at his office on Wednesday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the instruction was given suddenly.

As a result, most offices are not prepared yet for functioning office with half of its manpower.

Following the directives of the PMO, all ministries, divisions and other offices were asked to take necessary measures.

But, they will need more time to implement it. However, around 50 to 70 percent offices have already implemented the instruction, he added.

According to the instruction, some offices which are known as emergency service would be out of the purview of the instruction. The authorities of such offices will decide upon their duty plan.

"We have a commitment to people to provide services in time. Considering the service plan, the authorities will prepare their duty roaster and ensure necessary services for people," he added.

He said under the new roaster, some will attend offices two days a week while others will attend three days.

In response to a query, Farhad said, "Curtail of manpower will not impact in providing services in the offices. Because, we are already used to digital devices and well equipped. We have worked from homes a year using devices successfully."









