Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections

52 die, 5,358 infected in a day: Positivity rate stands at 20pc

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

People wait in a long queue for coronavirus test at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the city. The picture was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Wednesday recorded 52 more deaths from coronavirus, the highest daily count in seven months, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 9,046, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 54 deaths were reported in the country on August 26 last year.
Besides, the health authorities recorded 5,358 fresh cases in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, bringing the number of infections to 611,295, the release added. This is the highest number of infections in a single day since the pandemic began.
 A total of 5,042 cases were reported on Tuesday while 5,181 cases on
Monday.
After testing 26,931 samples at 224 labs across the country, including rapid antigen tests, the infection rate was 19.90 per cent and the death rate now stands at 1.48 per cent, the release said.
Among the decreased, 38 were men and 14 were women. Of them, 51 died at hospitals, while one at home. Thirty-four of them died in Dhaka, nine in Chattogram, three each in Rajshahi and Khulna, two each in Sylhet and one in Rangpur divisions.
A total of 2,219 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries now stand 542,399.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
As of Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 infected people has risen to 128,905,910 worldwide and the fatalities now stand at 2,818,445, according to Worldometer.
Globally, over 128.25 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.8 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.


