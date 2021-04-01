Covid-19 pandemic slows down revenue collection

The government could not collect revenue at the desired rate in the current fiscal year 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, the government is getting into debt to meet the expenses of regular activities. It has to borrow more from banks, savings certificates and treasury bills. In some cases, more loans have been taken than the target. In particular, banks borrowed 17.22 per cent more in July-December than in the same period last year.

On the other hand, about 61 per cent more loans have been taken from savings certificates. In the future, higher interest rates will have to be paid against loans from the mentioned sources. This will put pressure on the economy. This was raised at a meeting of the government's Cash and Debt Management Committee (CDMC).

Sources further said Finance Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder has requested the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to take strong steps in revenue collection from January to June of the current financial year at the CDMC meeting. He also wanted to know the latest status of introduction of Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) to increase revenue.

MK Muzeri, former DG of BIDS and chief economist of Bangladesh Bank said the idea was to end the epidemic in this year. The pace of the economy will come. With this the revenue will increase. But now the situation is different. Because it was not possible to overcome the disaster, new fears have been created.

Experts say if the situation continues, there is a risk of negative impact on the economy. Besides, the revenue collection situation will get worse. This will increase the dependence on loans to meet the expenses. Besides, the government is moving towards domestic debt as it is difficult to take foreign loans. If you want, you will not be able to get loan on easy terms and low interest now.

And borrowing more from domestic banks will have a negative impact on private investment. Besides, you have to pay more interest on borrowing from savings certificates. But there is no alternative but to take a loan. Therefore, it is necessary to plan how to deal with this situation from now on, especially low cost, they added.

According to sources, the CDMC meeting had set a target of borrowing from treasury bonds and bills in the second half of the fiscal year, January-June, to manage government expenditure.

Sources said that Tk 27,100 crore will be taken from government treasury bonds and Tk 30,020 crore will be taken from treasury bills. Earlier, from October to February, Tk 25,217 crore was borrowed from treasury bonds.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal recently in a programme said that the government had fixed the target to touch the US$42 billion by end of this year, but the target was achieved much earlier.

"We have another target to make the foreign reserve $50 billion by 2030 and we hope that we will be able to do that," he told the programme.

As per NBR, revenue collection from July to January of the current (2020-21) financial year has been Tk 1.32 lakh crore. The collection target was Tk 1.89 lakh crore. In other words, in these 6 months (July-January) the revenue deficit has been Tk 36,742 crore. As a percentage, the amount collected is less than 17.80 per cent.

Due to the large revenue deficit, there are fears that the total revenue collection target for the financial year will be met. In such a situation, the NBR has set new targets by deducting revenue collection of around Tk 44,000 crore from the target.

The revenue collection target in the revised budget for 2020-21 will be reduced by Tk 29,056 crore or 5 per cent due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The revised budget for the current fiscal year 2020-21 is likely to be finalized at Tk 5.6 lakh crore while the original budget was Tk 5.36 lakh crore.

On March 8 in 2020, the first corona patient was identified in the country. After that, 66-day general holiday was declared all over the country.

According to the latest data, the sale of net savings certificates has exceeded Tk 25,000 crore in seven months. However, in the current fiscal year, the government's debt target from savings certificates was Tk 20,000 crore. But in the first 6 months of the financial year (July-January) the debt stood at Tk 25,602 crore.

According to the Department of National Savings, most people sold family savings certificates during this period. A total of Tk 13,061 crore worth of savings certificates has been sold. Then there are three months profit-based savings certificates. A total of Tk 3,508 crore has been sold.

Net sales of five-year Bangladesh Savings Certificates stood at Tk 2,442 crore and pensioner's savings certificates at Tk 2,284 crore.

Dr Zahid Hossain, former lead economist in Dhaka office of the World Bank said the general holiday was not in this fiscal year due to Covid-19. This big budget was presented knowing that Covid-19 would have a serious impact on the economy.

Later, a set of plans was taken to boost the economic situation. These include direct cash assistance to the extremely poor, food aid and incentive packages for traders.

But for various reasons, the government has failed to implement these initiatives. "That's why we have to make big cut in the middle of the year," he said.



