

EBL, Rupayan sign deal on home loan

Tasnim Hussain, Head of Assets-Retail and SME, M. Mostafiduzzaman, Head of Retail Asset and Supply Chain Finance of EBL; Goswami Ashim Ranjan, General Manager Marketing and Rezaul Islam Limon, Head of Sales of Rupayan City Uttara along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present during the virtual signing ceremony. M. Khorshed Anowar, Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd.(EBL) and Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Rupayan Housing Estate Limited signed a MOU in Dhaka recently to offer home loan to customers under attractive terms and conditions, says a press release.Tasnim Hussain, Head of Assets-Retail and SME, M. Mostafiduzzaman, Head of Retail Asset and Supply Chain Finance of EBL; Goswami Ashim Ranjan, General Manager Marketing and Rezaul Islam Limon, Head of Sales of Rupayan City Uttara along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present during the virtual signing ceremony.