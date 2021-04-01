Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021
Business

BANKING EVENT

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021

BANKING EVENT

BANKING EVENT

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd (SBAC) Head of Card Division Mohammad Shafiul Azam and Momo Inn Hotel and Resort General Manager Gazi K. Rahman exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their  organisations at a ceremony held in Bogura recently. Tariqul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, attended the event through virtual platform. Under this MoU SBAC Bank's Debit-Credit Cardholders and Employee will get up to 40 per cent discount against different services of Momo Inn Hotel and Resort.


