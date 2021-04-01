Video
Home Business

Pandemic delays gender parity by a generation: WEF

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

GENEVA, March 31: The pandemic has rolled back years of progress towards equality between men and women, according to a report released Wednesday showing the crisis had added decades to the trajectory towards closing the gender gap.
A range of studies have shown that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women, who have lost jobs at a higher rate than men, and had to take on much more of the extra childcare burden when schools closed.
The effects will be felt in the long-term, according to the World Economic Forum, which in its annual Global Gender Gap Report found that the goalposts for gender parity appeared to be moving further away.
The organisation, which usually gathers the global elite in the plush Swiss ski resort of Davos each year, had found in its previous report, published in December 2019 right before the pandemic hit, that gender parity across a range of areas would be reached within 99.5 years.
But this year's report shows the world is not on track to close the gender gap for another 135.6 years.
"Another generation of women will have to wait for gender parity," the WEF said in a statement.
The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracks disparities between the sexes in 156 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment.
On the plus side, women appear to be gradually closing the gender gap in areas such as health and education.    —AFP



