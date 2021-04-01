Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Home Business

Daraz brings new excitement to Boishakh

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

Daraz brings new excitement to Boishakh

Daraz brings new excitement to Boishakh

Country's largest online marketplace Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/#), has begun one of the year's biggest campaigns titled - Boishakhi Mela for the fifth time in a row.
The campaign, with the slogan of 'Jaago Bangali Borshoboroner Anonde.',  will continue up till April 14 next.
In regards to it, Daraz has announced the launch of the campaign at a press conference held on Wednesday.
The press conference was attended by senior officials from Daraz Bangladesh, including Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer; and Faud Arefin, Chief Commercial Officer and popular model Tasnia Farin.
Various amazing deals have been curated to correspond with the customers' demands in multiple categories ranging from Fashion and Beauty and Health to Groceries, Television and Smartphones. There will be special discounts on the Boishakhi collection like Saree, Punjabi, and other traditional products.
The campaign offers a number of attractive deals, including Brand Double Taka Voucher, Mega Deals, Guess and Get It Free, 1428Tk Deals, Brand Free Shipping, and Mega Voucher. Apart from it, new customers of Daraz will enjoy exclusive discounts on their orders.
On this occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh said:  "The Bangla New Year is an significant day for the people of Bangladesh and also all Bengalis living across the globe. To enhance the excitement of this day, we are thrilled to bring our new campaign - Boishakhi Mela."
The campaign has been Co-Sponsored by BATA, Dettol, Lizol, StudioX, Sunsilk, and Xiaomi.


« PreviousNext »

