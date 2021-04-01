Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Home Business

Navana Petroleum teams up with Evaly

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Navana Petroleum Ltd has teamed up with the local e-commerce marketplace Evaly.com Limited. Customers will be able to purchase reputable engine oil brands such as Caltex, Havoline Super 4T, Havoline, and Delo from US-based petroleum manufacturer Chevron Lubricants at attractive discounts through Navana Petroleum, says a press relerase.
This information was also revealed in a press release issued by Evaly on Wednesday (March 31).
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Navana Petroleum Limited and Evaly at its head office in Dhanmondi in the city. Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evaly, and AKM Jabed, CEO of Navana Petroleum Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evaly said, "We are delighted to be associated with Navana Petroleum Limited, one of the largest engine oil suppliers in the country. Evaly is always dedicated to provide the best products and services within the reach of the customers. Hopefully, we will cooperate in the light of the current government's commitment to building a digital Bangladesh."
Sajjad Alam, Head of Commercial Department, Evaly, Mehedi Hasan, Vice President, Manjurul, Manager, Business Development Department, M. Jobayer, Key Account Manager and Moshiur Rahman Khan, Assistant Manager, Brand & E-Commerce, Navana Petroleum Limited and Hafizul Islam, Assistant Manager, Commercial and Industry Sales Department and other senior officials of both the organisations were present.


