Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Huawei posts record profit but growth slows sharply

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

SHANGHAI, March 31: Chinese telecom giant Huawei said Wednesday it achieved a record profit last year, but revenue growth slowed sharply amid the pandemic and tightening US pressure that has pushed the company into new business lines to survive.
Unlisted Huawei said net profit rose 3.2 per cent to 64.6 billion yuan ($9.9 billion) in 2020, while revenue inched 3.8 per cent higher to 891.4 billion yuan.
The world's leading supplier of telecom networking gear and a top smartphone brand, Huawei's future has clouded over since the former Trump administration in 2018 launched a campaign to contain the company which has gradually eaten into its bottom lines.
Bloomberg News reported that Huawei's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 shrank for the first time on record. Huawei representatives could not immediately confirm that. Before the US pressure began, revenue growth was routinely in the neighbourhood of 30 per cent or more, though it slowed to around 19 per cent in 2019.    —AFP


