Beximco to issue TK 30b Sukuk bond with BSEC approval

Bangladesh Export Import Company Ltd (BEXIMCO) has unanimously approved the initiation of the process of issuance of Islamic Shahriah compliant Sukuk Al Istisna for Tk 30 billion

The approval was given at a virtual Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held on Wednesday with its Vice Chairman Salman F Rahman in the chair.

Directors Iqbal Ahmed, O. K. Chowdhury, A. B. Siddiqur Rahman, Ms. Reem Shamsuddoha, Masud Ekramullah Khan, Shah Monjurul Hoque and Executive Director and Company Secretary Mohammad Asad Ullah attended the meeting,

The meeting unanimously approved the initiation of the process of issuance of Islamic Shahriah compliant Sukuk Al Istisna for Tk 30 billion as Originator i.e. Beximco Ltd, for the purpose of construction of the solar projects of Teesta Solar Ltd and Korotoa Solar Ltd, the two subsidiaries of Beximco Power Company Ltd and financing and refinancing the machinery and equipment required for expansion of Beximco Ltd's Textile division on the following terms and conditions, subject to the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

A large number of shareholders attended the meeting under virtual platform and appreciated the Management for launching Sukuk for BDT 30 billion for financing the aforesaid projects of Beximco Group which will create momentum in the capital market of the country, according to a press release.









