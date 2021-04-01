Emirates operates daily A380 services to Amman

DUBAI, March 30: Emirates has expanded its A380 services to Amman to daily flights, bringing more of its award-winning onboard experience to its customers in Jordan.

The first A380 daily service landed recently at Queen Alia International Airport.

In response to increasing customer demand, Emirates will also boost its weekly frequencies between Dubai and Amman to 12 flights with additional services on the EK 905/906, helping travellers benefit from an expanded schedule, and convenient connections to Dubai and beyond.

From July 1, the airline will open up more choice with double daily services to and from Amman. The continued development of the flight schedule between Dubai and Amman demonstrates the airline's commitment to safely connect customers to and through Dubai to the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The increase of capacity and frequencies are also a testament to strengthened travel demand to and from Amman.

Customers can fly the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Amman on flight EK 903 which departs Dubai at 14:05 and arrives in Amman at 16:00 local time. The return flight, EK 904 departs Amman at 18:00 and arrives in Dubai at 22:00 local time.

Emirates flight EK 905 departs from Dubai at 22:10 and arrives in Amman at 00:15 the next day. The return flight, EK 906 departs Amman at 02:05 and arrives in Dubai at 06:05 local time.

The Emirates A380 experience is sought after amongst travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins and the airline will continue to expand its deployment in

line with the gradual return in demand and operational approvals. Recently, Emirates launched its much awaited premium economy cabin on its latest A380, offering a generous seat pitch of up to 40 inches, in addition to new economy class seats similar to those installed on its latest Boeing 777-300ER gamechanger aircraft, enhancements to its popular A380 First and Business Class including its signature Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and refreshed colours and fittings across all cabins.

Tickets can be booked on the Emirates website, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents. Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 90 destinations within its global network. The airline's modern hub, Dubai, remains one of the world's most popular holiday and stopover destinations. —Khaleej Times

















