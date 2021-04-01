

bKash to spread Bangabandhu's ideals among students

The country's largest mobile financial service provider has taken this initiative to mark Mujib's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the independence of the country, says a press release.

Under the patronization of bKash, The graphic novel 'Mujib', published by Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'), will be distributed in schools by Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), an organization well known for enlightening minds.

bKash will expand the program with support of BSK to more schools along with the existing ones after the publication of next editions of the graphic novel.

Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, the artisan of creating enlightened minds and the founder of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, inaugurated the project by handing over the books to the school representatives at BSK Auditorium on Wednesday.

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Arif Khan, trustee of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash were present on the occasion.

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts direct experience of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories and illustrations.

Graphic novel 'Mujib' will give readers of all ages the opportunity to know more about Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of all time and the architect of the sovereign Bangladesh.

Five sets of the graphic novel which means a total of 40 books will be given to each of the 500 Bengali and English medium schools across the country. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from school library at the same time.

In his inaugural address, Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed said: "bKash's initiative to spread the book in schools across the country has created an opportunity for students to know more about our father of nation. Let Mujib open the pages of wisdom in our hearts, let Mujib awaken everyone's blood - I have this dream."

Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, said, " The graphic novel 'Mujib' is a unique initiative to make these exemplary stories more attractive to future generations. bKash is proud to be a partner of this initiative to celebrate the birth centenary of Mujib and the golden jubilee of our independence."

bKash has provided 253,600 books to 3.2 million students from 2,900 educational institutions since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among next generation. In 2020 Book Fair, bKash collected books from visitors, donated from its own fund and distributed all 7,500 books among the underprivileged children through Obhizatrik Foundation. The MFS provider has been offering cashback at book fair for the last eight years to encourage people to buy books. bKash has also been working with Bangla Academy as the key sponsor of Ekushey Book Fair for the last four years.















