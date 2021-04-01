Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home Business

Time to get tough with China on global trade, UK tells G7 allies

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

UK Trade Minister Liz Truss

UK Trade Minister Liz Truss

LONDON, March 31: Britain will on Wednesday push G7 allies to get tough on China over "pernicious practices" that undermine the international trading system, calling for an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organization rules.
Trade minister Liz Truss will host her G7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using Britain's platform as current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate.
"This is the time to get tough on China and their behaviour in the global trading system, but also modernise the WTO. In many ways it's stuck in the 1990s," she told the Financial Times in an interview.
Since leaving the European Union and pinning its economic future on global trade, Britain has stepped up criticism of China's trade practices.
"People cannot believe in free trade if it is not fair," Truss said in a statement before the meeting.
"Public trust has been corroded by pernicious practices, from the use of forced labour to environmental degradation and the stealing of intellectual property."
China, a WTO member since 2001, denies that it steals intellectual property, unfairly hurts the environment or improperly trades goods made with forced labour.
Wider relations between London and Beijing have soured in recent months, with tit-for-tat sanctions over China's human rights record and a bitter row over reforms to the governance of former British colony Hong Kong.
Britain and other WTO members argue that China benefits from exceptions to the rules which were made decades ago and no longer reflect its status as an economic superpower.
"The WTO was established when China was 10per cent the size of the US economy," Truss told the FT. "It is ludicrous that it is still self-designating as a developing country - and those rules need to change."
Other G7 allies, including US President Joe Biden, agree on the need to reform the WTO and to address China's rising global influence. The problem is finding a solution that all sides agree on.
Echoing the fear of many Western nations that they will lose their grip on control of the post World War Two international order to China, Truss said that unless WTO can be reformed, countries will find other frameworks to trade within.
A strategic review of British foreign policy this month focused on the need to gain more influence in the Indo-Pacific to balance against China, describing its authoritarian leadership and economic might as the biggest state-based threat to Britain's economic security.
The ministers will be joined on the call by recently-elected WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who inherited an organisation that has struggled to enforce and modernise its rule book.
China has expressed confidence in her leadership and also said it wants reforms and a more effective trading system.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL, Rupayan sign deal on home loan
BANKING EVENT
Pandemic delays gender parity by a generation: WEF
Daraz brings new excitement to Boishakh
Navana Petroleum teams up with Evaly
Probe report on BB cyber heist case May 23
Huawei posts record profit but growth slows sharply
Beximco to issue TK 30b Sukuk bond with BSEC approval


Latest News
Japan business confidence rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country
Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat
UN envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
TCB raises soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre ahead of Ramadan
Maleque seeks further steps against transmission
Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more
Leaders Summit on Climate: Kerry due Apr 9 to invite PM Hasina
Railway to suspend sale of tickets from April 11
Most Read News
Quader Mirza announces resignation from AL
Bangladesh reports highest 52 deaths from COVID-19 in a day
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
Dhaka was my fate!
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
'Ekushey Book Fair' duration curtailed
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft