Candidates make plenty of promises as BGMEA election knocks at the door

Readymade garment (RMG) exports has been lower by 3.73 percent till February this year FY 21 compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal 2019-20, figure released by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) said.

This this period the net export earning stood at Tk 21033.01 million as against Tk 21,847.53 million in the same period last year.

Candidates in the upcoming BGMEA election said if elected they would work for new technology and other innovative measures to bring new life to the industry severely damaged by the impact of coronavirus.

Experts have attributed the setback to the industry not being overall competitive and pointed out that if issues like the lack of technological advancement and skilled manpower can be addressed, export may rapidly bounce back

Producing products as per consumer preference is needed to make a turnaround, they said. All these issues if addressed can increase the country's apparel export share up to 10 percent by 2025 from the existing 6.8 percent.

What is important is that Bangladesh should exploit the full market potentials in developed and emerging economies technological breakthrough and more skilled manpower is needed to hit new production target.

The lockdown last year saw many garment units to have shut their door causing slowdown in exports. And now the threat of the second outbreak looms large over the industry. This can be tackled by a combination of technology and a drive for market expansion, experts said.

Bangladesh basically produces five basic items like shirts, trousers, jackets, T-shirts and sweaters to make up together more than 70 percent of the total RMG exports. But these products go to only five countries -- Germany, the US, the UK, France and Spain.

So, market extension is very significant and like China Bangladesh also has to go for non-cotton production to increase its market share across the world.

Bangladesh's global market share in apparel exports stood at 6.8 percent in 2019 compared to 6.4 percent in 2018 at a time the global apparel industry was worth $411 billion in 2019.

CPD Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem told the UNB that Bangladesh should produce more diversified products to increase its apparel industry market share across the globe.

He said Bangladesh has to go in non-cotton products to increase global market share and the government should provide more "technological" support funds to entrepreneurs to improve their production capacity.

About market extension, Managing Director of the Giant Group and leader of the Sammilito Parishad in forthcoming BGMEA election Faruque Hassan said, if his panel is elected it will address the issues.

He said RMG export fell to $27 billion in 2019-20 from $34 billion in the previous fiscal. He said only prioritising products diversification and adoption of latest technology can help the industry to overcome the slide.

He laid emphasis on apparel diplomacy to retain free market access to EU countries for up to 2030 to tackle impacts of market destabilization from LDC graduation to middle income status.

They would also form a special task force to carry out effective negotiation with the global trade partners and appoint lobbyists in the US to get duty-free market access for apparel products.











