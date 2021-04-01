BSEC dissolves Fareast Finance board for business failure

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) dissolved the Board Of Directors of Fareast Finance as the company failed to make any profit for four consecutive years.

After the dissolution BSEC has appointed six independent directors to salvage the sinking company, according to a disclosure of the Dhaka Stock Exchange made on its website on Wednesday.

Md Ashraful Moqbul, a former chairman of the board of directors of Sonali Bank Limited, has been nominated as the chairman of the board of directors of the company.

Other directors are: former additional managing director of Social Islami Bank Limited Ihsanul Aziz, kingsnews24.com Chief Editor Seikh Nazmul Hoque Saikot, Dhaka University (DU) teacher Asst Prof Md Sajib Hossain, DU Representative Md Mosharraf Hossain and a Senior Consultant AKM Shahiduzzaman.










