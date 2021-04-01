Stocks halt 2-day gaining streak, plunge on profit taking

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on gains achieved in the previous two days when indices advanced slightly.

From the beginning of the trading, as one after another companies took part in transaction their prices started falling. In the first hour of trading almost all the companies' prices fell.

The fall level increases towards the end of the day's transaction. As a result, at the end of the day's trading, only 11 companies were able to register rise in price on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. On the other hand, the price of 257 fell. And price of 80 remains were unchanged.

At the end of the day, DSE's main price index, DSEX, fell by 94 points to 5287 points.

Along with the main price index, the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, has also fallen. Compared to the previous day, the index is down by 42 points at 1,994 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell by 18 points to 1,204.

The DSE top ten companies in terms of transactions were - LankaBangla Finance, Square Pharmaceuticals, Lafarge Holcim, Grameen phone, Rahima Food, British American Tobacco and Premier Bank.

On the other hand, the overall price index CASPI of Chittagong Stock Exchange decreased by 301 points. The market turnover was Tk370 million. Of the 229 companies that took part in the transaction, prices of 15 rose, prices of 169 declined and 45 remained unchanged.



















