Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home Business

Stocks halt 2-day gaining streak, plunge on profit taking

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on gains achieved in the previous two days when indices advanced slightly.
From the beginning of the trading, as one after another companies took part in transaction their prices started falling. In the first hour of trading almost all the companies' prices fell.
The fall level increases towards the end of the day's transaction. As a result, at the end of the day's trading, only 11 companies were able to register rise in price on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. On the other hand, the price of 257 fell. And price of 80 remains were unchanged.
At the end of the day, DSE's main price index, DSEX, fell by 94 points to 5287 points.
Along with the main price index, the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, has also fallen. Compared to the previous day, the index is down by 42 points at 1,994 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell by 18 points to 1,204.
The DSE top ten companies in terms of transactions were - LankaBangla Finance, Square Pharmaceuticals, Lafarge Holcim, Grameen phone, Rahima Food, British American Tobacco and Premier Bank.
On the other hand, the overall price index CASPI of Chittagong Stock Exchange decreased by 301 points. The market turnover was Tk370 million. Of the 229 companies that took part in the transaction, prices of 15 rose, prices of 169 declined and 45 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL, Rupayan sign deal on home loan
BANKING EVENT
Pandemic delays gender parity by a generation: WEF
Daraz brings new excitement to Boishakh
Navana Petroleum teams up with Evaly
Probe report on BB cyber heist case May 23
Huawei posts record profit but growth slows sharply
Beximco to issue TK 30b Sukuk bond with BSEC approval


Latest News
Japan business confidence rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country
Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat
UN envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
TCB raises soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre ahead of Ramadan
Maleque seeks further steps against transmission
Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more
Leaders Summit on Climate: Kerry due Apr 9 to invite PM Hasina
Railway to suspend sale of tickets from April 11
Most Read News
Quader Mirza announces resignation from AL
Bangladesh reports highest 52 deaths from COVID-19 in a day
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
Dhaka was my fate!
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
'Ekushey Book Fair' duration curtailed
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft