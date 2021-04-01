Video
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home Business

BD no longer needs to import 4G handsets: Minister

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

With as many as 14 electronics makers now producing smartphones in this country, Bangladesh no longer needs to import 4G handsets from abroad to meet local demands.
Minister for Post and Telecommunication Mustafa Jabbar said this at the 'GSMA Roundtable on Bangladesh Achieving Mobile-Enabled Digital Inclusion', at a  virtual global event on Tuesday. "As a result of the present government's technology-friendly policy, 14 companies, including Samsung and Oppo, are now producing mobile handsets in the country. 4G handsets are also produced in all factories. As a result we do not need to import handsets anymore," he said.
"In just three years, our mobile operators have expanded 4G marketing across the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The government will take all initiatives to increase the scope of its use," the Minister added.
Lauding the role of mobile operators during the pandemic, the Minister said  development of mobile technology has revolutionised Bangladesh. "80 percent of corona patients in the country have received digital treatment."
At the virtual event, GSMA leaders highlighted the need for joint efforts by the government and stakeholders to create digital skills and public health awareness. They also came up with a number of suggestions for developing the mobile handset industry for future. Representatives of BTRC, Teletalk, Robi, Banglalink and MTB, ITU's Asia Pacific Region Representative and A2I Senior Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury participated in the roundtable moderated by GSM officials Rahul Shah and Julian Garmen.


