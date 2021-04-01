Ex-state minister Mufti Waqqas dies from C-19

Mufti Muhammad Waqqas, a former state minister for religious affairs, died of coronavirus early Wednesday at a city hospital. He was 74.

Waqqas, also president of a faction of Jamiat-e Ulama-e Islam and a three-time MP, breathed his last around 4:30am at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, said his party's publicity affairs secretary Oliullah Arman. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back with coronavirus infection, said Arman. UNB

