26 get life term for killing shrimp farm owner

KHULNA, March 31- A court here today sentenced 26 people for life term for killing Bony Molla, 30, a shrimp farm owner, at Kalia upazila in Narail on May 11 in 2019.

The court also fined Taka 5,000 each, in default, they will have to undergo another one year imprisonment.

Judge of Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Md Nazrul Islam Hawlader pronounced the verdict in presence of 25 criminals after examining 18 witnesses out of 20.

The convicted criminals are Mofiz Biswas, Alam Sheikh, Salam Sheikh, Shariful Khan, Mamun Khan, Ashik Shikder, Sohel Shikder, Sobuz Sheikh, Khalid Molla, Sabuz Molla, Khokon Molla, Kibria Molla, Sadi Sheikh, Ahadul Sheikh, Imdad Sheikh, Shariful Molla, Sufian Khan, Ashraful Khan, Anwar Molla, Ranju Molla, Dulal Khan, Shiplu Khan, Uzzal Talukder, Ashik Molla, Md Azad and Bappy Khan. Of them, Bappy Khan was at large since after the murder.

The court also acquitted four persons as charge filed against them was not proven. They are Babu Molla, Rakibul Molla, Milon Sheikh and Selim Molla.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Md Ahaduzzaman told the Daily Observer that the criminals hacked Bony Molla to death, at Parbishnupur village under Kalia upazila in Narail following a previous enmity on May 11 in 2019.

Quoting FIR, the PP Ahaduzzaman said, criminals swooped on Bony Molla with sharp weapon around 8.00am while he was staying in his shrimp cultivation area. Sensing their presence, he started to run and took shelter in a neighbouring residence where they (criminals) chopped him indiscriminately.

He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where duty doctor declared him dead.

Hashim Molla, father of Bony, filed a case with Kalia Police station in this connection on May 13, 2019.

Investigation officer of the case and Sub Inspector (SI) of Kalia Police Station Md Ikram Hossain pressed charge sheet against 32 on March 15 in 2020.

Among the 32, two accused were under trial in Narail Children's court as they are under aged boys.







