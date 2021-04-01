Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home Miscellaneous

26 get life term for killing shrimp farm owner

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent, Khulna

KHULNA, March 31- A court here today sentenced 26 people for life term for killing Bony Molla, 30, a shrimp farm owner, at Kalia upazila in Narail on May 11 in 2019.
The court also fined Taka 5,000 each, in default, they will have to undergo another one year imprisonment.
Judge of Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Md Nazrul Islam Hawlader pronounced the verdict in presence of 25 criminals after examining 18 witnesses out of 20.
The convicted criminals are Mofiz Biswas, Alam Sheikh, Salam Sheikh, Shariful Khan, Mamun Khan, Ashik Shikder, Sohel Shikder, Sobuz Sheikh, Khalid Molla, Sabuz Molla, Khokon Molla, Kibria Molla, Sadi Sheikh, Ahadul Sheikh, Imdad Sheikh, Shariful Molla, Sufian Khan, Ashraful Khan, Anwar Molla, Ranju Molla, Dulal Khan, Shiplu Khan, Uzzal Talukder, Ashik Molla, Md Azad and Bappy Khan. Of them, Bappy Khan was at large since after the murder.
The court also acquitted four persons as charge filed against them was not proven. They are Babu Molla, Rakibul Molla, Milon Sheikh and Selim Molla.
Public Prosecutor (PP) Md Ahaduzzaman told the Daily Observer that the criminals hacked Bony Molla to death, at Parbishnupur village under Kalia upazila in Narail following a previous enmity on May 11 in 2019.
Quoting FIR, the PP Ahaduzzaman said, criminals swooped on Bony Molla with sharp weapon around 8.00am while he was staying in his shrimp cultivation area. Sensing their presence, he started to run and took shelter in a neighbouring residence where they (criminals) chopped him indiscriminately.
He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where duty doctor declared him dead.
Hashim Molla, father of Bony, filed a case with Kalia Police station in this connection on May 13, 2019.
Investigation officer of the case and Sub Inspector (SI) of Kalia Police Station Md Ikram Hossain pressed charge sheet against 32 on March 15 in 2020.
Among the 32, two accused were under trial in Narail Children's court as they are under aged boys.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-state minister Mufti Waqqas dies from C-19
26 get life term for killing shrimp farm owner
Obaidul Quader receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Police trying to pick up a protester after dispersing their rally
30 Indian Allied Force members accorded reception
Driver of Hanif Paribahan bus held over Friday’s fatal accident
A number of deals to be signed during Modi's Dhaka visit, says Indian FS
Modi visit: Protesters clash with cops


Latest News
Japan business confidence rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country
Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat
UN envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
TCB raises soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre ahead of Ramadan
Maleque seeks further steps against transmission
Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more
Leaders Summit on Climate: Kerry due Apr 9 to invite PM Hasina
Railway to suspend sale of tickets from April 11
Most Read News
Quader Mirza announces resignation from AL
Bangladesh reports highest 52 deaths from COVID-19 in a day
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
Dhaka was my fate!
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
'Ekushey Book Fair' duration curtailed
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft