Obaidul Quader receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

After getting vaccinated, the minister, also Awami League general secretary, posted seven photos on his verified Facebook account.

Quader took the vaccine shot at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) at 10:30.

On January 28, the Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out at capital's five hospitals first and then across the country on February 7. -UNB







