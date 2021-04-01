US embassy inaugurates confce on Epidemiology

The US Embassy in Dhaka inaugurated two day long first Bangladesh Congress on Epidemiology and Public Health on Wednesday.

"The two-day conference (March 31 and April 1) includes in-person and online sessions sharing experiences and scientific lessons from Bangladesh about COVID-19; establishing a global network of public health experts to apply Covid-19 lessons to preparing for future pandemics and outbreaks; and building support for expanding the number of epidemiologists and public health experts in Bangladesh," the US Embassy release said.

During the opening day of the conference, Ambassador Miller said, since the start of the FETP Bangladesh program in 2014, 33 Bangladeshi epidemiologists have completed the rigorous two-year program.

US Ambassador and IEDCR Director Dr. Shirin presented certificates of completion to 10 of graduates of the CDC-funded Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP), it said.