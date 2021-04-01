Pakistan should offer apology for ’71 war crimes, says Hussain Haqqani

Pakistan should offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh for all the atrocities committed in 1971, renowned scholar of Pakistan Husain Haqqani remarked on Monday.

"I think the people of Pakistan should urge the government of Pakistan to offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh for all the atrocities that were committed in 1971." former Pakistan's envoy in Washington and internationally renowned scholar Husain Haqqani said, according to the Foreign Ministry.

His remarks came during a virtual talk ''Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: An Iconic Leader of People's Struggle for Freedom'' organized by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Belgium and Luxembourg, and Mission to the European Union in Brussels on Monday. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen joined the event as chief guest while Bangladesh Ambassador in Brussels Mahbub Hassan Saleh moderated the event, the Foreign Ministry release said.

Haqqani, served as Pakistan's envoy in Washington from 2008 to 2011. He is now living in the US.

"Bangabandhu is not only the greatest Bengali of all times, he is one of the greatest leaders emerging out of South Asia and a great leader in the history of the world. He is an iconic figure of struggle for freedom that the world has seen throughout the 20th century," Haqqani, currently a senior fellow and director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, one of the top think tank in Washington DC, said.

Bangabandhu is in the same league of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, he added.

According to Haqqani, Bangabandhu's struggle can be described in five distinct phases -Struggle of the young Sheikh Mujib against the British colonialism, Post-1947 protest against the imposition of Urdu as the only state language of Pakistan and movement to establish Bangla as one of the two state languages and then the electoral victory of "Jukto Front" in 1954, Dissolution of the "Jukto Front" government and Bangabandhu's continued struggle for secular and inclusive approach on the part of the state, Imposition of martial law by Pakistani rulers and Army Chief Ayub Khan taking the control in 1958 and Genocide committed by Pakistan military from 25 March 1971 and Bangabandhu's image, ideas and words were inspiring the Bengali people to fight the War of Liberation.

He said Bangabandhu had created the sense of freedom among the Bengali nation during his long struggle for independence and gave all the directives to his people to prepare for a war in his historic speech on March 7 in 1971 in Dhaka.

He added that the then East Pakistan was the "Golden Goose" to the Pakistani ruling elites as most of the foreign exchange was earned from the eastern part (Bangladesh).

He also said that the feudal Pakistan rulers never considered Bengalis as equals and were not ready to hand over the power to the elected representatives of then East Pakistan after the electoral victory of Bangabandhu's party, Awami League, in the national elections of 1970.

"Bangladesh is now one of the fastest growing countries in the world and the most successful country in South Asia. Today's prosperous Bangladesh is the contribution of Bangabandhu and his able daughter, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Haqqani said.

Taking part in the discussion, Foreign Minister Momen said it was expected that Pakistan would apologize formally for the genocide committed by its military in 1971 on the occasion of the golden jubilee - the 50th Anniversary of Independence of Bangladesh this year.

Though Prime Minister of Pakistan sent a message at the last minute on the occasion but unfortunately, he did not apologize for the genocide committed by Pakistan military on the unarmed Bengali civilians of Bangladesh in 1971.

He highlighted that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman was a peace-lover during his entire struggle for freedom and Independence.

Even today Bangladesh is promoting the culture of peace in every aspect all around the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina including introducing a resolution on "Culture of Peace" every year in the United Nations General Assembly, which is adopted by all the member states.

Dr Momen expressed his hope that Bangladesh would realize the dream of Father of the Nation - the ''Golden Bangla,'' a prosperous, happy and non-communal Bangladesh, a developed Bangladesh by 2041.

Ambassador Saleh said that 2021 is a momentous year in the history of Bangladesh as the country is celebrating the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the golden jubilee - the 50th Anniversary of Independence of Bangladesh.

He added that the words of Ambassador Haqqani would help the friends in the international community, academics and researchers to understand better the struggle for freedom of Bangabandhu.

The event was organized at a virtual platform following the local Covid-19 local guidelines.

The virtual event was live-streamed on the Facebook page of the embassy. A large number of participants from Europe and different corners of the world joined the virtual event, the release said.





