Mayor Hanif’s 77th birth anniv today

Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:00 AM
City News

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The 77th birth anniversary of veteran freedom fighter, first elected mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) and former president of Dhaka City Awami League Mohammad Hanif will be observed on Thursday in a befitting manner.
Marking the day, Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation will organize a doa and milad mahfil and offer ziarat at the grave of Hanif maintaining the health guidelines, said a press release here on Wednesday.
Mayor Hanif's son and former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokan requested all to pray for his father's eternal peace.
Mohammad Hanif, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born to a respected Muslim family in Old Dhaka on April 1, 1944. He played an active role in all democratic movements, including 69's Mass Upsurge and 1971 Liberation War.
Hanif, who suffered critical splinter injuries in the August 21, 2004 grenade attack, died on November 28 in 2006 at the age of 62.    -BSS


